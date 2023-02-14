Bobby Lashley Wants 'The Best Brock' At WWE Elimination Chamber

Bobby Lashley is not against mind games. "The All Mighty" made clear after last night's "WWE Raw" that he has a game plan against Brock Lesnar for Elimination Chamber, and it all stems from "The Beast Incarnate" getting whatever he wants from WWE management. "Brock Lesnar gets this, he gets that, he wanted the contract signing, they roll out the carpet for him. Anything Brock Lesnar wants he gets and that's ridiculous around here," Lashley said during this week's "Raw Talk." He made clear that he brought his own security out for the contract signing in order to get under Lesnar's skin ahead of their showdown.

"I wanted to make him angry so that I can get the best Brock that he's ever had this weekend at Elimination Chamber. So that's what I did. I mean, bring him, and just like I said before. Anytime that Brock Lesnar has got something over on me, I've had my back turned. When I got over on Brock it was face-to-face," he added. "So, this weekend, [I] sent a message to him to let him know that I'll be ready for him and if we meet face-to-face, I'm gonna put him to sleep like I've done several times before."

The battle between Lashley and Lesnar has raged on for quite sometime, and previously culminated with Lesnar costing Lashley his United States Championship against Austin Theory. To Lashley's point, Lesnar has caught him by surprise several times, but he did get revenge by eliminating "The Beast" at Royal Rumble.