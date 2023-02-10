Backstage News On Austin Theory's Future As United States Champion

Austin Theory has an uphill battle to conquer next weekend, but a new report suggests a favorable outcome might be in line for the reigning United States Champion.

On February 18, Theory will lay his title down inside WWE's most unforgiving structure — the Elimination Chamber — against five other men. The current champion will enter the chamber with some stiff competition, as he battles familiar foe Seth "Freakin" Rollins, along with Damian Priest, Bronson Reed, Johnny Gargano, and Montez Ford. According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, though, there is a possibility for Theory to retain.

Theory shot a television show that will air next month, in March, with one glaring observation — he was holding the United States Championship. Of course, Theory's appearance with the title isn't conclusive evidence of his retention inside the Elimination Chamber, "but it is something."

While the report does not mention which exact show Theory took part in, recent Instagram posts of his confirm he participated in the recent tapings of "Wheel of Fortune," amongst several WWE Superstars who will be a part of "WWE Week" for the program. The first episode in the series will be broadcasted on Monday, March 27, leading up to the company's biggest show of the year, WrestleMania.

Regardless if he walks into WrestleMania 39 champion or not, Theory has reportedly been penciled in to face 16-time world champion John Cena there. After trading verbal strikes on social media over the last year, Theory revealed that he was "pretty confident" the two would finally settle the score at WrestleMania, and now, it appears his prediction may come true.