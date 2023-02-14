Frankie Kazarian Set To Face Former WWE Star At Impact No Surrender

Impact Wrestling will hold their next Impact Plus live special on February 24 titled No Surrender. Seven matches were previously confirmed for the event with featured matches including Masha Slamovich vs. Mickie James for the Knockouts World Championship, plus Rich Swann vs. Josh Alexander for the Impact World Championship. Now, an eighth match has been confirmed.

Impact announced on Tuesday that Frankie Kazarian will go one-on-one with The Design's Kon in Las Vegas. This match came about during the February 9 episode of "Impact" when Kazarian confronted Sami Callihan backstage and advised him not to join The Design. Deaner, Kon, and Angels then walked up on the conversation and Kazarian laid out the challenge to battle Kon.

Both men recently signed with the company as Kazarian requested his release from AEW to return to the promotion he once called home. Meanwhile, the former Ascension member has been a free agent since his WWE release in December 2019. He worked two matches for Impact in January 2022 before returning in November. Last month, it was confirmed that Kon signed a multi-year deal with Impact.

Elsewhere on the No Surrender card, KENTA will make his Impact debut when he teams with Bullet Club's Ace Austin and Chris Bey to take on KUSHIDA and Motor City Machine Guns. NWA's Allysin Kay and Marti Belle, collectively known as The Hex, will challenge The Death Dollz for the Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Championship. On the Countdown pre-show, "Speedball" Mike Bailey will take on Jonathan Gresham, while Deonna Purrazzo will square off against Gisele Shaw.