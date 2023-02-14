Roman Reigns Addresses His Challengers After Charged WWE Raw Segment

Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn delivered a promo for the ages on Monday's "WWE Raw," as the two potential challengers to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vowed to knock him out of the picture and instead face each other at WrestleMania 39.

But the man standing in their way had something to say about that plan Tuesday.

In a video shared on social media, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion told his challengers "if you've gotta have a pep rally to convince each other that you can beat me, you don't stand a chance."

"I'll see you in Montreal," Reigns then told Zayn.

Reigns has held both WWE's two top championships –- the WWE Championship and the Universal Championship –- for nearly a year now. The Universal Champion for 897 days as of Tuesday, Reigns then won the WWE Championship at last year's WrestleMania 38 event to become the promotion's undisputed champion.

However, Reigns and his Bloodline stable have been in disarray since Zayn worked his way into the familial faction over the past year and ultimately caused a split at the Royal Rumble event when he hit Reigns over the back with a chair. Rhodes, who won the Royal Rumble match, has his place in the WrestleMania 39 main event locked in, but now Zayn has a chance to dethrone Reigns as champion Saturday at Elimination Chamber and be the one Rhodes would face.

Even Zayn is doubtful he can come out on top, as he told Rhodes on Monday –- either readjusting fans' expectations heading into the final stretch of The Road to WrestleMania or setting them up for an all-time upset. "If you're asking me if I actually think that I'm going to be the one walking out of Montreal as the new Undisputed Universal Champion," Zayn said. "I don't know."