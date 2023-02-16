WWE NXT Star Comments On Opportunities Opening Up In The Wake Of Mandy Rose Firing

"It was never about us! It was always about me," screamed Jacy Jayne after turning on Gigi Dolin during the February 7 episode of "WWE NXT." No longer the third wheel of Toxic Attraction, Jayne is thrilled having the spotlight shine on her and being the "talk of the town." "That's all I wanted for a really long time so I'm happy about it," said Jayne on "Busted Open Radio."

For over a year, Toxic Attraction ruled the "NXT" women's division. Jayne and Dolin were two-time "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions for a combined 247 days, while Mandy Rose held the "NXT" Women's Championship for 413 consecutive days. When Rose was released by WWE last December, Jayne was sad, but also saw an opportunity to step out of the shadows of Rose and Dolin. As more people started paying attention to her words, Jayne wanted to prove how much she's grown since Toxic Attraction debuted. In the "NXT" Women's Championship match with Dolin and Roxanne Perez at Vengeance Day, Jayne disclosed she went in with the mindset, "you need to kill this performance because if not, you don't know what's going to happen going forward."

What happened next was Toxic Attraction's toxic implosion on Bayley's first "Ding Dong Hello" segment in front of a live crowd. Not wanting the breakup to be viewed as just "another good segment," Jayne's goal was to have a memorable moment that was vicious and the launching pad for two superstars' solo route. "I wanted to make a statement, I wanted to make an impact and I did that in the best way I know how," she said.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.