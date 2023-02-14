Brother Of AEW Star Debuting Tonight On AEW Dark

While gravity may have forgotten all about ⅓ of the AEW World Trios Champions PAC, it remembered to show up for "AEW Dark" tonight. That is, in the form of the 25-year-old luchador named Gravity, who also happens to be the brother of former Ring of Honor World Champion Bandido.

AEW announced Gravity's debut for this evening with the masked man stepping into the ring with Kip Sabian. Sabian is set for a match with "Hangman" Adam Page on tomorrow's "Dynamite," so he likely sees this as just an ordinary tune-up match. In tweeting about the bout, Sabian didn't appear to be taking Gravity too seriously, breaking out with a bit of Broadway humor and stealing a joke from here as well.

"Word on the street is he [Gravity] forgot about Pac," Sabian wrote. "So I guess tonight we play the role of Elphaba from the award-winning Wicked, we shall simply be ... Defying Gravity. Sometimes I really do crack myself up. Oh and as always, my friends, #EmbraceTheChange."

Trained by his brother as well as lucha libre stars Skayde and Ricky Marvin, Gravity may not be as accomplished as Bandido, who recently stole the show with Bryan Danielson in a recent "Dynamite" match. But he has carried on the family wrestling tradition, quickly proven to be a talented luchador in his own right while largely performing for BIG Lucha Libre down in Mexico. Nevertheless, this will represent arguably the biggest match of Gravity's career to this point and his first major match on American soil.