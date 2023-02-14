Jinny Opens Up About Her Retirement And Possible Last Match
Earlier this year, former "WWE NXT UK" star Jinny announced that she was retiring from professional wrestling due to injuries. She hadn't had an official match since defeating Amale on "NXT UK" in November 2021, and when "NXT UK" announced it was rebranding as "NXT Europe," forcing several stars to make the jump to US "WWE NXT," Jinny was nowhere to be found. In a new interview with "Ring The Belle," the fashionista opened up about where her mind was at when she discovered "NXT UK" was shutting down.
"When NXT UK has closed, I was injured so my main priority and work's main priority was always, 'Just get better. You're fine.' I did get moved to the WWE alumni page and I messaged work and I was like, 'What on Earth is going on?' And they were like, 'We're so sorry, it's just because you're injured, so we moved you there. But they shouldn't have moved you there."
If given the opportunity, Jinny would have enjoyed going to WWE's main roster and becoming a household name on "WWE Raw" or "WWE SmackDown," similar to how her husband, GUNTHER, has found success on the blue brand. "I wanted to make it to the next stage, take it to the next level, and etc. but I just needed to get [healthy] ... This is actually the longest time that I've been out with any injury."
Is A Retirement Match In The Cards?
Jinny's current scenario is a tough one, because regardless of if she is finally cleared to compete inside the ring, considering how long this last concussion took to heal, she isn't sure if it's worth risking another one. "Unfortunately, I took quite a few blows to the head and it was the worst one I ever had. And halfway through, I was like, if my body is taking this long to heal, if I get hit again, is it going to take even longer? And I just had to be smart about it," Jinny recalled.
The sassy character with a knack for fashion has said in the past how she was a fan of wrestling early on, inspired by greats like Jushin Thunder Liger and Trish Stratus. Even with that diehard passion, however, she has to ensure her health comes first. "I love wrestling, You know, I'm a wrestling fan and I always will be. And it was a really hard decision because if it wasn't for that, would I be wrestling still? Yes. But your health is wealth."
Now, the question remains, would Jinny ever make a return to the ring either for a retirement match or a final run? At this point, she admits that "she doesn't know" the answer. "I don't want to take a chance and get hurt but never say never. So, you never know what's around the corner. But right now, I just need to focus on my health."
