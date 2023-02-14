Jinny Opens Up About Her Retirement And Possible Last Match

Earlier this year, former "WWE NXT UK" star Jinny announced that she was retiring from professional wrestling due to injuries. She hadn't had an official match since defeating Amale on "NXT UK" in November 2021, and when "NXT UK" announced it was rebranding as "NXT Europe," forcing several stars to make the jump to US "WWE NXT," Jinny was nowhere to be found. In a new interview with "Ring The Belle," the fashionista opened up about where her mind was at when she discovered "NXT UK" was shutting down.

"When NXT UK has closed, I was injured so my main priority and work's main priority was always, 'Just get better. You're fine.' I did get moved to the WWE alumni page and I messaged work and I was like, 'What on Earth is going on?' And they were like, 'We're so sorry, it's just because you're injured, so we moved you there. But they shouldn't have moved you there."

If given the opportunity, Jinny would have enjoyed going to WWE's main roster and becoming a household name on "WWE Raw" or "WWE SmackDown," similar to how her husband, GUNTHER, has found success on the blue brand. "I wanted to make it to the next stage, take it to the next level, and etc. but I just needed to get [healthy] ... This is actually the longest time that I've been out with any injury."