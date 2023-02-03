WWE Executive Hints At Plans For New Performance Center

The much-lauded WWE Performance Center may be getting an upgrade. WWE held an earnings call Thursday afternoon, and during the question-and-answer session, one analyst asked about WWE's plans for future spending. WWE President and Chief Financial Officer Frank Riddick revealed that once spending on the company's new headquarters is done, they will begin work on a new WWE Performance Center and "NXT Europe" touring brand. The current PC opened in 2013 and is located in Orlando, Florida.

Back in August 2022, WWE announced that "NXT UK" was sunsetting and would be rebranded in 2023 as "NXT Europe." Several "NXT UK" talents were released, including Trent Seven, Flash Morgan Webster, Nina Samuels, Mark Andrews, Xia Brookside, and Amale, though it's worth noting thatChief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque said that "the door is open" to bring back some of the released talents when "NXT Europe" is up and running.

Levesque and WWE CEO Nick Khan were also present on Thursday's earnings call. As reported earlier, it was revealed that in 2022, WWE brought in the most money in the company's history. WWE saw an 18 percent increase in overall revenue and brought in $1.3 billion, as well as an 11 percent increase in operating income, which grew to $283.3 million.