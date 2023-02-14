WWE Raw Ratings Down For Final Episode Before Elimination Chamber

How did this past Monday's episode of "WWE Raw" fair in ratings? According to Wrestlenomics, the total viewership compared to last week was down by three percent. The February 13 episode was watched by 1,812,000 viewers on average.

613,000 of the total viewership were aged 18 to 49, for a 0.47 P18-49 rating. While "Raw," according to Showbuzz Daily, ranked first among cable originals for the day, its P18-49 viewership is down 15 percent from last week's 0.55 (720,000 viewers). "Raw" ranked fourth among broadcast primetime, while it was "The Bachelor" on ABC that took the prestigious number one spot.

This week's episode of "Raw" was the go-home edition before the WWE premium live event Elimination Chamber on Saturday. "Raw" took place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Becky Lynch opened the show and wrestled in the main event, along with "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair and Bayley. The match had a stipulation that if Bayley or Lynch won the match, they would go on to the women's Elimination Chamber match on Saturday. However, it was Belair who got the win.

Also, during the show, Cody Rhodes defeated Baron Corbin. Rhodes also was in a segment with Sami Zayn, where he gave Zayn a pep talk ahead of his title match at Elimination Chamber against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley signed the contract for their Elimination Chamber match in a segment that ended with Lashley signing and throwing the contract down on top of a beaten-down Lesnar.