Holiday-Themed WWE Raw Segment Reportedly Nixed

While Vince McMahon is no longer in charge of WWE creative, some things never seem to change about the production of "WWE Raw." One thing that never changes? The fact that things can change on a dime.

According to Fightful Select, plans were made for a Valentine's Day-themed segment on "Raw," with "a ton of props" reportedly being made for the segment, only for plans to change at the last moment. The segment found itself on the cutting room floor by the time "Raw" went on the air. There is no word on the reason that caused the segment to be cut.

Last night's "Raw" was centered on the upcoming Elimination Chamber event, set for Saturday in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, and featured plenty of talking. 2023 men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes exchanged words with Sami Zayn. Also, Becky Lynch and Bayley nearly came to blows in a heated showdown that set up a main event Triple Threat match.

The show also featured an extended Miz TV segment which saw the former Intercontinental Champion interview Seth Rollins, which was followed by a match between The Miz and Rick Boogs, who was hoping to collaborate with Elias. Also, Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley signed the contract for their huge match at Elimination Chamber.

While WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque has been outspoken about his long-term planning, he's remained adaptive to the chaotic nature of live television production, which only proves the age-old adage, "make a plan, and God laughs."