Triple H Gives Insight Into His Long-Term Storytelling Mindset

With a great intuition for creative direction, Paul "Triple H" Levesque was officially promoted to WWE's Chief Content Officer role in September, following his successful stints as Head of Creative and Executive Vice President of Talent Relations. Accordingly, Levesque currently manages the company's Creative Writing, Talent Relations, Live Events, Talent Development, and Creative Services, and he's received high praise for his performance in the creative department.

Since taking over, "The Game" has seemingly mastered the art of long-term storytelling, as evidenced by "The White Rabbit Project," which eventually saw the return of Bray Wyatt. Speaking at the post-Survivor Series press conference, Levesque was asked how far ahead he actually plans out the route for storylines.

"The process is different and it's constantly evolving," he replied.

With the added unpredictability of injuries, personal matters, or other circumstances, Levesque compared the creative process to dominoes. "However many people you have on your roster, when one piece moves, it changes the dynamic of the whole deck or the whole stack. You have to be constantly moving with it." While WWE officials can set up a long, medium, or short-term course for a story, those outside factors, including audience reaction, can change the predetermined plans in an instant. "You have to know where you're going, but you can't be so married to it that you can't be nimble and move at a second's notice," he said.

In addition, Levesque believes the talent involved and the viewing audience should "have an idea of where things are going" as well, with the understanding that the route, or even final destination, could pivot at any moment.