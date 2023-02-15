Veda Scott Comments On Possible Return To Ring Of Honor Under Tony Khan

In March 2022, the wrestling world was abuzz with the news that AEW founder Tony Khan had purchased Ring of Honor with the intention of exposing more viewers to the product. After this past December's Final Battle pay-per-view, the wheels truly began to turn on long-term plans for the promotion, as a weekly television show was revealed to be in the cards sometime in 2023, possibly as soon as March.

One person who had an impact on the original rendition of ROH, Veda Scott, recently appeared on "Sessions with Renee Paquette" and gave a hopeful take on how the evolution of the new ROH looks from her experienced perspective. "I am so excited to see what happens with Ring of Honor because, again, that was my home for so long. And I feel good about the direction things are going. I'm very excited for a lot of the people involved."

Scott has been outspoken in the past about her desire to get back in the commentary booth, and has now said that she would love to be involved with the weekly ROH television program, ideally as a commentator or on-screen personality. "I feel like ROH is always going to be my home to a certain degree. Like, that's where I got started, and there's so many people that will come up to me like, 'Oh, I really miss seeing you on ROH.'"

Though, obviously, Scott wouldn't be calling the action of the shows alone. That begs the question, if she could choose any commentators to join her at the booth, who would she fancy? "So, truly, this is going to seem like a cop-out but Ian and Caprice are so good."