John Morrison Explains What Sets MLW Apart From Other Promotions

Major League Wrestling has gained traction upon the announcement that the company's television product, "MLW Underground Wrestling" will be broadcast on REELZ.

To promote the new venture, former WWE Superstar John Morrison — known as Johnny Fusion under the MLW banner — spoke with "KFI AM 640" about why he believes MLW has reached great success in recent years and ultimately earned themselves a major cable deal. "I think it really comes down to the roster, and first off, MLW is run by Court Bauer, who's done a very good job of hand-picking an extremely talented roster," he explained.

The "Guru Of Greatness" continued, pointing out several key members in the locker room, including Alex Hammerstone, Davey Richards, Jacob Fatu, Billie Starkz, and his real-life wife Taya Valkyrie. "There's so many wrestlers [of] different backgrounds, movement styles, sizes," Morrison said. With the assistance of Bauer, each of them received an opportunity to shine under "good production value" and "clean video work."

Perhaps most importantly though, Morrison highlighted a glaring difference between MLW and some other wrestling companies. "I feel like a lot of promotions make the mistake of trying to micromanage everything, and Court and MLW do a really good job of providing a platform of guidance and structure, and then stepping back and letting the wrestlers do what they do best, and that's put on a show," Morrison said.

Morrison made his MLW debut on January 7 at the Blood & Thunder event in Philadelphia where he defeated Davey Richards to win the MLW National Openweight Championship.