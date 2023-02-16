AEW Announcer Wishes They Saw FTR More Often

An AEW commentator hopes to see more of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR in the near future. After going on an international tear in 2022, winning the IWGP Tag Team Championship, the AAA World Tag Team Championship, and the ROH World Tag Team Championship, FTR find themselves without any gold in 2023.

The duo also hasn't been seen on AEW TV as of late, which has left Jim Ross feeling like there's a void on the shows now. During an episode of his "Grilling JR" podcast, Ross praised Harwood and Wheeler and said he misses seeing them on "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage."

"FTR is a great team," Ross said. "They may be the very best tag team in all of pro wrestling right now. I know that's gonna piss off some guys, but just one guy's opinion, so get over it. We've been blessed with some great teams in AEW. Any way you wanna judge what great teams are, you find yourself talking about FTR. I'm a big fan of their work, their work ethic. Wish I saw them more often, quite frankly."

AEW has been teasing FTR's return in recent weeks, who haven't been seen on AEW programming since the December 21, 2022 episode of "Dynamite," when they lost to The Gunns. FTR's last match took place at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4. Austin and Colten Gunn, who now hold the AEW World Tag Team Championship, have been taking credit for "ending" the careers of Harwood and Wheeler.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Grilling JR" podcast, with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.