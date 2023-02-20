Jim Ross Names Modern Wrestlers Who Would Have The Best Match With Ricky Steamboat

Once touted as "one of the greatest" to ever perform inside the squared by Bret "The Hitman" Hart, Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat prided himself on adapting to the various styles of his opponents — whether they be a highflyer, a powerhouse, or a technician — to deliver the best match possible.

With Steamboat's brief return to wrestling recently, long-time announcer Jim Ross has given his opinion on possible competitors that could deliver "the best match" with Steamboat today, if he ever decides to come back again. Without hesitation, Ross named former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson as his first choice. "You want a booking idea? Come to JR," he said on "Grilling JR." In addition to Danielson, Ross' other names include the likes of AEW's Kenny Omega and Adam Cole as potential challengers to Steamboat.

When his co-host suggested Randy Orton as an opponent for the iconic wrestler, Ross supported the idea, deeming it as a match that could be a "classic." None of the four modern men, of course, have ever stood toe-to-toe with Steamboat, but Orton's father, "Cowboy" Bob Orton, did in the past. Throughout the 1980s, "The Dragon" tangled with Orton more than a dozen times, with most of their bouts taking place in WWF.