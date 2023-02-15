Dax Harwood's FTR Podcast To Host Live Show

Dax Harwood is bringing his new podcast to a live audience at WrestleCon 2023 next month. The AEW star made the announcement Wednesday via the "FTR with Dax" Twitter account. The show will be recorded live on Thursday, March 30 at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles, California, where WrestleCon 2023 will be taking place as a whole.

"Wrestling's most talked about podcast is about to have wrestling podcasting's most talked about live show. Come join us. You'll say 'I was there,' " the tweet said. Tickets for the event, which are up for sale on the podcast's website, are $39 for general admission and $79 for an "early bird VIP" ticket that comes with access to an after party with Harwood, Matt Koon, and "special guests." Fans who opt for the more expensive ticket will also get an event poster from the show.

"Don't miss special guests (you won't believe who we have planned!), stories you won't hear on the podcast, and maybe even some insight into the future happenings of FTR!" the ticket page advertises. Harwood, who makes up FTR alongside partner Cash Wheeler, launched his podcast in late December with an episode detailing his personal insight into the backstage brawl between CM Punk and The Elite at All Out last September. Since then, episodes have primarily revolved around Harwood's insight into his own career, including live commentary on his previous matches and stories, from pinnacle moments in FTR's rise to becoming one of the top tag teams in pro wrestling history.