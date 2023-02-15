Matt Hardy Extends Olive Branch To Ethan Page In Wake Of AEW Rampage Loss

Matt Hardy is taking accountability after falling short in an AEW title match, and he has apologized to Ethan Page. Hardy, Page, and Isiah Kassidy challenged Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks for the AEW World Trios Championship on the February 3 "AEW Rampage." The Elite retained the gold when Kassidy found himself alone in the ring, as Hardy was on the outside checking on Page, whom he accidentally knocked off the apron. Kassidy was hit with the One-Winged Angel, followed by the BTE Trigger, then pinned.

In a new video posted on his Twitter account, Hardy is having a conversation with Page, who isn't happy with him initially. Hardy offers Page an olive branch, saying that even though Kassidy got pinned, it was his fault for not being on the ring apron for the tag. Page tells Hardy that he dropped the ball, and that's when the legendary tag team wrestler insists that he's trying to make things work.

"Do you think I wanted that to happen? Do you think I meant for that to happen? No, I want nothing more than to be the trios champion with you and with Isiah," Hardy said, adding that he's the glue that's trying to get everyone to come together. He went as far as to say Page has "motivated" him, and the two actually have a lot in common, such as being fathers and husbands. Hardy had a gift for Page, which was a new designer shirt. By the end of the video, Page appeared to accept Hardy's olive branch.