Kenny Omega Bout Gets Love From Final Fantasy Franchise

If there's one thing Kenny Omega loves as much, if not more, than pro wrestling, it's video games. Omega has been frequently seen at gaming conventions, including one where he battled The New Day, alongside The Young Bucks, in a "Street Fighter" competition, has been integral to the development of the upcoming "AEW: Fight Forever" video game, and has even named wrestling moves after video game references. So it's highly likely he got a big kick out of one of his matches being acknowledged by a game that's inspired him.

On Friday morning, the Twitter account of the legendary video game "Final Fantasy VII" posted a congratulatory message for Omega and Will Ospreay regarding their highly acclaimed Wrestle Kingdom 17 match for NJPW. "Congratulations to Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay on their 6.25 star rated match at Wrestle Kingdom 17!" the tweet read. "Check out Kenny's Sephiroth-inspired One-Winged Angel entrance." As seen in the clip posted by the account, Omega made his entrance for the bout against Ospreay to the sounds of "One-Winged Angel," a musical theme created by acclaimed video game composer Nobuo Uematsu for the "Final Fantasy VII" soundtrack. Omega has taken much inspiration from the theme and the character that inspired it, the villainous Sephiroth, as clearly illustrated by his longtime finishing move, also named One-Winged Angel.

Congratulations to Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) and Will Ospreay (@WillOspreay) on their 6.25 star rated match at Wrestle Kingdom 17! #NJPW #WK17 Check out Kennyâ€™s Sephiroth-inspired One-Winged Angel entrance 🔥 https://t.co/w9FdDsd6f7 — FINAL FANTASY VII (@finalfantasyvii) January 13, 2023

The endorsement from "Final Fantasy VII" is sure to continue Omega's really good last few weeks. In addition to the match with Ospreay, which Omega won to claim the IWGP United States Championship, the former "Belt Collector" is now starting to collect titles again, capturing the AEW World Trios Championship with the Bucks this past Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite" after defeating Death Triangle to win their best of seven series.