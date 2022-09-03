Kenny Omega Provides Update On Status Of AEW Fight Forever

AEW star Kenny Omega, who has a big hand in the creation of the company's first video game, "AEW Fight Forever", has given an update on its status.

"We are now in a phase with this game where we can start taking it on the road and getting fans to have their hands put on it," Omega said on "Busted Open." "They can play it, they can hold it, and the first time we made that available was at this Gamescom, which was in Germany, largest video game trade show in the planet. ... I don't feel satisfied with it. I still think there is more that needs to be done, and we're going to keep continuing to use whatever resources in manpower to polish it up and make sure it's a better, free-flowing project."

AEW has been constructing the game for some time, attempting to find similar success as WWE's 2K games. AEW stars Evil Uno, Christopher Daniels, Colt Cabana, and Angelico all took part in Gamescom recently to help promote the game. "AEW Fight Forever" does not yet have a release date.

In addition to working on the video game, Omega also is an EVP in AEW and helps out with the women's division. He recently returned to in-ring competition after a nine-month hiatus.

