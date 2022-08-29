Possible Reason FTR Was Left Out Of AEW Fight Forever

It's the controversy that's gripping the pro wrestling world; why oh why was FTR not included in "AEW Fight Forever?" Reports that FTR was being left off the game's initial roster leaked yesterday, and though FTR themselves are not all that bothered or surprised by it, given they received the news months ago, some fans are still wondering just how the duo got left off "Fight Forever's" roster. Now it appears there may be an answer.

Monday afternoon, Sports Gamers Online managing editor Mike Straw revealed some interesting information regarding why FTR may have been left off the "Fight Forever" roster for now.

"Update re FTR/AEW Fight Forever: One reason I was told was that there were some issues with move set captures and animations," Straw tweeted. "This has caused changes to game's launch roster which includes FTR. It's not the whole answer, but a logical reason why."

Straw provided no additional details on other members of the AEW roster who may have been left off due to similar issues. AEW, as of this writing, hasn't confirmed who will be part of the game, though trailers, gameplay footage, cover art, and screenshots have revealed talents including CM Punk, Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, Jade Cargill, Dr. Britt Baker DMD, Hikaru Shida, Chris Jericho, Adam Cole, Thunder Rosa, Abadon, and Yuka Sakazaki will all be included.

The news concerning FTR and "Fight Forever" comes one week after the game was heavily featured at the Gamescom trade fair in Cologne, Germany, with AEW stars Evil Uno, Christopher Daniels, Colt Cabana, Peter Avalon, and Angelico all journeying over to promote the game and even compete in exhibition matches. The game won the BEST Sports/Racing Game Award, one of the top awards at the convention. No firm release date for "AEW Fight Forever" has been announced yet.