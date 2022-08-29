FTR Address Being Left Out Of AEW Fight Forever

There was a bit of a stir this past weekend when a report emerged that FTR would not be included in the upcoming "AEW Fight Forever" video game upon its release. And while we still don't know why that's the case, both Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood provided some insight on the situation in an interview with Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport. And at least according to them, neither Wheeler or Harwood is that upset.

"The only real issue is we were kind of blindsided by it," Wheeler said. "We found out, like not how you would expect. And when you find out something like that, something major, like being taken out of a video game, your mind automatically assumes the worst.So for us, it was like 'Is this something we need to worry about? Should we read between the lines here? Were we not told for a reason? And now that we are aware and now that we are out, what is that reason? Is it something we should worry about?'

"We got an answer. It made a lot of sense; very logical answer. We said 'Oh. Ok, cool.' As long as we don't have to worry about it, nonissue. That's what it was. We've known about it since, I don't know how long at this point, but for months. The fact that it came out yesterday? I have no idea why."