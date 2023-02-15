Kazuchika Okada No-Shows Pro Wrestling NOAH Press Conference

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada is supposed to face GHC Heavyweight Champion Kaito Kiyomiya on February 21 at Keiji Muto's "Last Love" retirement show in the Tokyo Dome, and this has led to "The Rainmaker" playing mind games with the young GHC Champion at every turn, even going as far as assaulting the young NOAH star earlier this month at a Pro Wrestling NOAH event in Osaka's Edion Arena.

At a recent press conference for Keiji Muto's retirement show, Okada was scheduled to once again confront his February 21 opponent, but opted instead to skip the event, sending in his place a message that he was focusing on his upcoming title defense against Hiroshi Tanahashi at NJPW Battle In The Valley on February 18 in San Jose. The snub infuriated Kiyomiya, who exited the press conference in anger, after learning that his opponent had disrespected him so.

"Don't you dare run from me!" Kiyomiya shouted. "I'll tear you apart!"

Okada's schedule in February is busy. Along with the match with Kiyomiya and the title match with Tanahashi, Okada is fresh off a title defense against Shingo Takagi last weekend. Okada's been adamant that he's not mad about the match with Kiyomiya, but he has approached the upcoming bout with anything but respect. Okada and Kiyomiya wrestled to a no contest in January, at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in Yokohama. Okada's fury against Kiyomiya was so vicious that the referee opted to throw the match out rather than let the NJPW vs. NOAH tag team match continue.