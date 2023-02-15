Metallica, Doja Cat, Red Hot Chili Peppers Headline WWE 2K23 Soundtrack

WWE and 2K Sports announced the soundtrack for its upcoming "WWE 2K23" video game, set to be released next month.

Metallica, Doja Cat, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers headline the track listing. Other artists include Bizarrap & Quevedo, Luciano, Joyner Lucas & Lil Baby, HARDY, Bullet for My Valentine, Dei V ft. Omar Courtz, Letdown., IDLES, and Post Malone (featuring Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Scott).

2K Sports said in its news release that the soundtrack was curated by 16-time WWE world champion John Cena, who is the video game's cover star as well as being credited as its "Executive Soundtrack Producer" for having helped select the game's music.

WWE 2K23, which also features WWE superstar theme music during gameplay, is set for release on March 17 and will be available for play on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and Xbox One. In recent weeks, 2K Sports and WWE have been putting out multiple news releases per week highlighting different aspects of the game — from new game modes like the "WarGames" style match to releasing its expansive full roster of playable wrestlers.

Here is the full WWE 2K23 track listing, as released by 2K Sports: