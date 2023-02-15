Tokyo Joshi Pro Star Gives AEW's Thunder Rosa Some Advice On Her Recovery From Injury

Former AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa still has no known return date from rehabbing the back injury that cost her the title, but she's keeping busy, having announced on Tuesday that she's rejoining AEW's Spanish announcing team for the time being. On Wednesday, she indirectly got some advice along those lines, as that's when "Ten Count" released a clip from an interview with former opponent Miyu Yamashita, who was asked what tips she would give Rosa.

"Don't rush it," she said through an interpreter. "Just take it slow. Most wrestlers usually try to carry on, even if they've been injured. They would try to rush through and get through with the energy, the fighting spirit [that wrestlers have]. [...] Make sure you get your body back in tip-top shape before you can think about whatever else. So right now, if [I] could tell Thunder Rosa something, it's just don't rush it, take it slow, rest well, and come back soon."

Rosa and Yamashita first met in singles action in a non-title match when Rosa was still champion on Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling's Summer Sun Princess card on July 9, with Yamashita picking up the surprise win. That earned her a title shot a few weeks later on July 27's "Fight For The Fallen" edition of "Dynamite," where Rosa got her win back. Their only other match together was a trios match at TJPW Golden Itabashi Date in May 2019, where Rosa, Allysin Kay, and Yuki Kamifuku defeated Yamashita, Miu Watanabe, and Shoko Nakajima.

