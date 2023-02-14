Thunder Rosa Confirms AEW Return In New Role

Despite not being officially cleared to return to in-ring action, former AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa has announced her comeback as an on-screen personality in a different manner. Rosa will be joining the All Elite Spanish commentary desk and personality, officially announcing the news via her social media.

The 36-year-old added that while she recovers from a severe back injury she's "thrilled to be able to serve Spanish-speaking fans" in a different way. Rosa also provided another update on her recovery, stating that her health is a journey filled with "ups and downs," and looks forward to seeing everyone from the Spanish announce desk. Rosa was reportedly in El Paso, Texas for AEW Dynamite and Rampage this week, doing work on the Spanish announce desk, confirming that her tweet is accurate.

Although she's a former AEW Women's Champion, Rosa reportedly had cultivated an up-and-down relationship with several women in the locker room and amongst upper management.

Those looking to see Rosa step inside the squared circle any time soon will have to continue to wait, as the 36-year-old appears to have an even longer road to recovery despite speculation suggesting she'd be being earmarked for a return in February. Rosa has been on the sidelines since August, wrestling her last match alongside Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida in 6-women competition on AEW Dark: Elevation. Following that match, Rosa relinquished her championship in November, announcing on "AEW Dynamite" that she'd need to take time off. In the time being, AEW crowned an interim champion in Toni Storm, who lost the belt to Jamie Hayter, who herself eventually became the official champion.