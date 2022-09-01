Tony Khan Gives Blunt Response To Why Thunder Rosa And CM Punk Do Not Get Equal AEW Promo Time

In the past few months, CM Punk and Thunder Rosa both went down with injuries during their reigns as AEW World Champion and Women's World Champion, respectively. But while Punk announced his injury in the ring on "AEW Rampage" receiving around eight minutes to cut a promo in person, Rosa was given less than a minute in a backstage interview with Tony Schiavone on an episode of "AEW Dynamite." When asked about the disparity, AEW CEO Tony Khan was blunt about the difference in time Punk and Rosa got when announcing their injuries.

"I give the TV time based on what I believe is going to draw the most ratings," Khan said in the All Out 2022 media call. "If you want my honest opinion on an eight-minute Thunder Rosa promo vs an eight-minute CM Punk promo, then you're going to get an honest answer, and I think the eight-minute CM Punk promo is probably going to do a better rating ... To come out and do a live eight-minute promo, I'm not sure that would've been good for the television show, to be honest with you."

Punk was out from the Friday following Double or Nothing 2022 until the August 24th edition of "Dynamite." He's since returned from his injury and competed in a title unification match against Interim Champion Jon Moxley, losing to Moxley in just about three minutes following two Death Riders. This Sunday at All Out, AEW will crown an Interim Women's World Champion in a fatal four way between Jamie Hayter, Toni Storm, and former Women's World Champions Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida.

