Natalya On WWE Elimination Chamber: 'You Want To Make Montreal Proud'

WWE has set up a stacked card for this Saturday's Elimination Chamber event, just two months before the biggest show in company history, WrestleMania 39, something they historically don't do. Among the list of incredible matches listed for the show that will emanate from Montreal, Canada is the Women's Elimination Chamber match, featuring six of the company's best vying for a chance to face "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39.

Natalya, one of the six in the match, said on "The Bump" that she is going to walk out of the curtain on Saturday with "so much pride knowing that the fans in Canada understand" her family history and roots, despite being "extra nervous" about the moment.

"The fans are going to charge me in an amazing way but I feel like I don't want to let them down," Natalya said. "Montreal is home to one of the most infamous stories in WWE history, when you think about Bret Hart in Montreal, it's the same place. I want to make Montreal proud and I'm going to do that, I'm going to do that this Saturday at Elimination Chamber."