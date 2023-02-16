Natalya On WWE Elimination Chamber: 'You Want To Make Montreal Proud'
WWE has set up a stacked card for this Saturday's Elimination Chamber event, just two months before the biggest show in company history, WrestleMania 39, something they historically don't do. Among the list of incredible matches listed for the show that will emanate from Montreal, Canada is the Women's Elimination Chamber match, featuring six of the company's best vying for a chance to face "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39.
Natalya, one of the six in the match, said on "The Bump" that she is going to walk out of the curtain on Saturday with "so much pride knowing that the fans in Canada understand" her family history and roots, despite being "extra nervous" about the moment.
"The fans are going to charge me in an amazing way but I feel like I don't want to let them down," Natalya said. "Montreal is home to one of the most infamous stories in WWE history, when you think about Bret Hart in Montreal, it's the same place. I want to make Montreal proud and I'm going to do that, I'm going to do that this Saturday at Elimination Chamber."
Natalya is excited to wrestle in Montreal
Natalya is banking on her home crowd to back her and give her a huge push to help win the women's Elimination Chamber match.
"The energy from our audience is everything and so for me, going back to Canada and wrestling, I would say Canada is Hart country," Natalya said. "When you think of the Harts, you think of Canada and I think of everything that my grandfather Stu Hart built and that he passed on to my uncles Owen Hart and Bret Hart and to my dad [Jim Neidhart], and to the entire Hart family. And so for me, whenever I go back there, I just think about the rich legacy that I have with the Canadian fans and it charges me, it fuels me, it inspires me, I'm excited."
Natalya will face off against Asuka, Carmella, Raquel Gonzalez, Liv Morgan, and Nikki Cross at Elimination Chamber, with the winner punching their ticket to a feature match at SoFi Stadium in April. If Natalya were to win this weekend's match, it would be the third time she and Belair will face each other in singles competition, with the "Raw" Women's Champion getting the better of Natalya both times.