Ric Flair Teases Potential New Wrestling Reality Show

On December 26, 2022, "Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair" — a documentary chronicling the life and career of the two-time WWE Hall of Famer — landed on Peacock. And if "The Nature Boy's" word is anything to go by, there may be even more Flair-centric content coming down the pipeline. He elaborated during the latest episode of "To Be The Man."

"Fox and Netflix are looking at picking up "The Housewives of Wrestling," Flair told Conrad Thompson. "The Housewives of Wrestling" would follow the lives of several notable wrestler's wives, including Wendy Barlow, who's been married to Flair since 2018. "She [Wendy] saw the reel yesterday, and it's Randy's [Orton] wife, it's Kurt's [Angle] wife, it's Wendy, and it's Jake Hager's wife," he continued. Additionally, he is unsure whether Karen Jarrett, who was married to Angle for nearly 10 years before marrying Jeff Jarrett, is going to be involved or not. Based on their reaction to the reel, though, the possibility remains.

"I don't think Karen Angle's in it, I'm not sure. Karen would be great at that though, God. But the reel came out so good they're looking at it," Flair added. With "The Housewives of Wrestling" potentially being picked up, not to mention the buzz created by his documentary, Flair's wife has landed another deal separate from all of this. "I've got to behave myself. She [Wendy] just got a check to do her life story with me. She's writing a book," he said with a laugh. "This damn documentary got everybody talking."

