WWE Star Says We're Currently Seeing 'The Best Roman Reigns'

It's been a long climb for Roman Reigns to reach the heights he has in recent years, complete with mixed reactions from crowds to health struggles that he has proudly overcome. One fellow WWE star, Damian Priest, recently appeared on "The Kick Rocks Wrestling Podcast" and discussed the journey Reigns has taken to get where he is today.

"He weathered the storm," Priest said. "He took his licks, whether it was from fans or talent, whatever. And he never wavered. He never stopped believing in himself, he never stopped betting on himself, and never stopped improving. Now we're seeing the culmination of all of it. ... That's why he is the best Roman Reigns right now that he's ever been."

There's no denying that Reigns has been on a hot streak not just in recent months, but over the last several years. Reigns just hit a major milestone in his Universal Championship reign, holding that title for 900 days. It's also been nearly a year since he captured the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. Over the last year, Reigns has defended his titles against the likes of Matt Riddle, Logan Paul, and Kevin Owens, among others. This Saturday, he's scheduled to face Sami Zayn in Montreal, Quebec, Canada with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line. The match will be the latest development in a lengthy storyline involving Zayn and The Bloodline that stretches back to last spring.

Priest is putting in some quality work as well, serving as a member of The Judgment Day alongside Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio. While he isn't set to compete this weekend, Priest will be accompanying Balor and Ripley to the ring as they face off against Edge and Beth Phoenix in a mixed tag bout.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Kick Rocks Wrestling Podcast" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.