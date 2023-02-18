Tony Khan Addresses Possibility Of AEW Signing Jay White And Kota Ibushi

A number of coveted free agents have signed with AEW during the company's four years in existence. Two big names who could potentially join AEW's talented roster in the near future are former IWGP World Heavyweight Champions Jay White and Kota Ibushi. Appearing on the "In The Kliq" podcast, AEW President Khan addressed the possibility of signing White, who is not officially a free agent but recently lost a "Loser Leaves Japan" match to Hikuleo, and Ibushi.

"Jay White is still a big part of the New Japan roster and we'll have to see what happens with him in the future," Khan said. "He's one of the great wrestlers and we've definitely loved having him compete in AEW, wrestling against stars here. He was a big part of Forbidden Door last year and certainly would love to have him here working for us or fighting against us."

While White remains under contract with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Ibushi officially became a free agent on February 1. Shortly thereafter, it was announced that Ibushi would be appearing on GCW shows during WrestleMania 39 weekend.

When asked about the possibility of signing Ibushi to an AEW contract, Khan said: "We've never worked with Kota Ibushi in AEW. I would love to have Kota Ibushi. Kota Ibushi has wrestled in Ring of Honor in the past and has a great history of wrestling in Japan and in America, and is a top free agent, and that's somebody we would love to have here if the deal was right and if the timing is right."

