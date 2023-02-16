Shayna Baszler Sends Ominous Message To Upcoming WWE SmackDown Opponents

Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey are officially back in action as a tag team. Rousey briefly disappeared from storylines after she lost the "SmackDown" Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair on December 30. Since then, Baszler competed in the 30-woman Royal Rumble match and then took part in a four-way Elimination Chamber qualifying bout. Rousey then returned on February 10 and helped Baszler beat up Natalya and later Shotzi when she attempted to make the save.

Now, Baszler and Rousey are set to take on Natalya and Shotzi in a tag team match on the February 17 episode of "SmackDown" in Montreal. Ahead of the clash, Baszler took to Twitter to issue a warning to their opponents. She tweeted, "I was always told, 'Break all your toys, you'll have nothing left to play with.' Apparently, some toys are too dumb to learn this... more lessons tomorrow on #SmackDown."

Throughout November and December, Baszler and Rousey competed in three televised tag team matches together and came out victorious in two of them. Now that Rousey is out of the championship picture, it seems the former MMA fighters may indeed be working their way toward the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Rousey previously stated that she was ready to "take over" the tag division and had been without a creative direction heading into WrestleMania 39. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL are the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions and have yet to cross paths with "The Baddest Woman on The Planet" and the "Queen of Spades."