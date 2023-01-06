Ronda Rousey Teases 'Taking Over' WWE Division

Ronda Rousey's second "SmackDown" Women's Championship reign recently came to an end in shocking fashion. After she defeated Raquel Rodriguez on the December 30 episode of "WWE SmackDown," Charlotte Flair returned after seven months and challenged Rousey to a rematch from last spring. Rousey, feeling "spicy," agreed to compete again and ultimately was pinned in less than a minute. The turn of events has now called into question what Rousey's direction will be heading into WrestleMania season.

During a recent stream on her YouTube channel, Rousey mentioned that she may not appear on the January 6 episode of "SmackDown" in Memphis, one week removed from losing her title. Later on, she stated, "I don't know, guys, I'm kind of tired of Charlotte. I'm tired of that title. I already did it, you know? I'm thinking of taking over the tag division." It's not the first time Rousey has referenced moving to the tag team division either. During a stream in December, Rousey said, "I don't need a singles title. A tag run would be fun. I mean, both is cool. I've been doing singles for so long, I'm ready to change it up."

"The Baddest Woman on the Planet" has been paired with Shayna Baszler on-screen since October. Since then, the two have competed in three tag team matches, with only one loss suffered at the hands of Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox. With WWE reportedly moving away from the idea of Rousey vs. Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 39 in April, there now stands a chance that Rousey and Baszler may soon target the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship currently held by Dakota Kai and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL.