Former WWE Tag Team Champion Comments On Sami Zayn Storyline

The story of The Bloodline has taken the wrestling world by storm, thanks in large part to its chapter dedicated to Sami Zayn. That compelling tale culminates on Saturday night at Elimination Chamber when Zayn challenges Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship after their explosion at the Royal Rumble. But as riveted as fans have been with this hot angle, how do other members of the WWE roster feel about it? In an interview with "Bleav in Pro Wrestling," Montez Ford of The Street Profits offered up some perspective on the matter.

"I think everyone is not just captivated and drawn in," said Ford, "but just the art of storytelling. We're storytellers, and this is storytelling at its finest. We love when things are very hard to figure out, very hard to resonate, see what's happening next and just to see this story unfold," he continued, "and see someone that just finally wants to step out and do something for himself and stand up for himself."

Ford added that the drama, the emotion, and the effort put forth by all the parties involved — Reigns, Zayn, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and Kevin Owens — has felt feel genuine. He also shared his belief that this story arc has elements of reality, which is why fans find it relatable. He said The Bloodline has captivated the audience for a year and it says a lot about not just the talent involved, but WWE as a whole.

