WWE Seemingly Keeping Plans For Reigns/Zayn Match Under Wraps

The plans for one of the most highly anticipated WWE matchups in recent memory this Saturday remain unclear and close to the chest backstage, according to a new report.

Sami Zayn is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of Saturday's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event with the match's outcome weighing heavily on the plan for WrestleMania 39's main card.

If Zayn wins the match, he becomes champion and will face Cody Rhodes, who won the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match. If Reigns retains, he'll continue on to defend the joint title against Rhodes.

Zayn's budding rivalry with Reigns has become one of the most beloved and followed storylines in recent WWE history, drawing comparisons to Daniel Bryan's underdog run to the WrestleMania 30 main event in 2014. Just as WWE's plans changed back then –- once fans got fiercely behind Bryan and forced WWE's hand in giving him a push to the top –- many are holding out hope that Zayn's skyrocketing popularity may be enough to cause WWE to give the longtime indie darling a main event push towards WrestleMania 39.

But fans will just have to wait and see, according to PWInsider's Mike Johnson. Johnson said Thursday on his PWInsider Elite podcast that "no one has said to me yay or nay that one person is winning and one person is losing," indicating that plans are either still up in the air or they're being tightly guarded by WWE's creative team.

Johnson said he's split "50/50" on whether Zayn will walk out champion Saturday, adding that he believes the decision is being considered so strongly that WWE may even change the match's ending as it's happening. "It could change on a dime," Johnson said. "Just like that."

