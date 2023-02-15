WWE Hall Of Famer Predicts Outcome Of Reigns/Zayn At Elimination Chamber

This Saturday at WWE Elimination Chamber, Sami Zayn will take on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. It will be the latest beat in a tense storyline that has been capturing the attention of fans for months now. However, according to WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair on the latest episode of "To Be The Man," fans shouldn't expect to see Zayn walking out of Montreal as the new champion.

"Unfortunately for Sami, the Tribal Chief [will win]," Flair said. The former 16-time world champion admitted that he used to hate Zayn's character, but that he gets it now. Still, that doesn't change his belief that Reigns will face 2023 Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. With regards to the possibility of Zayn being involved in a triple threat with Rhodes and Reigns at WrestleMania, "The Nature Boy" was just as doubtful.

"No way," Flair continued. "They've put too much time into Cody and too much time into Roman." Flair also stated that fans sometimes don't get into three-way matches the same way they do singles, and that he has confidence Rhodes and Reigns will put on a stellar match at the big event.

Zayn will be challenging for the belt in his hometown this Saturday, with the crowd certain to be loudly behind the perennial underdog. This past Monday on "WWE Raw," Zayn came out to address Rhodes, sharing that he truly didn't know whether he would come out of Saturday's premium live event victorious, while Rhodes declared that he believed Zayn could be the one he faces at WrestleMania.

