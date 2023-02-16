Adam Pearce Makes Women's Match Official For WWE SmackDown

Liv Morgan appears ready for her fourth venture into WWE's Elimination Chamber this weekend, but is she ready for Asuka? Ahead of their clash inside one of WWE's most grueling structures, Morgan and Asuka stood on opposite sides of a six-woman tag team match on the February 13 "WWE Raw." As Asuka plowed through her competition, and her own teammates, she met face-to-face with Morgan. Unfortunately for Morgan, she charged straight into a brutal shoulder submission from Asuka, leaving her no choice but to tap out.

Following their encounter on "Raw," Carmella — one of Asuka's partners on Monday — taunted Morgan for her loss and ignited a heated exchange of words between Morgan and Asuka. As Morgan vowed that she was indeed "ready" for another go at Asuka, the "Empress Of Tomorrow" begged to differ, prompting Morgan to challenge Asuka to a match. Now, the two will have a chance to "test that theory," as WWE official Adam Pearce announced Morgan and Asuka will meet one-on-one on "WWE SmackDown," in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. "BREAKING: Clearly [Asuka] and [Liv Morgan] have unresolved issues lingering from [Raw]. They will get the chance to resolve them in person tomorrow night on [SmackDown] when they go one-on-one in Montreal! It is official," Pearce tweeted.

The upcoming match will mark Morgan and Asuka's first singles bout in nearly three years, as the two last battled in April 2020, with Asuka emerging victorious. Throughout their handful of singles matches, Morgan has yet to capture a win over the multi-time champion. Now, she looks to reverse her fate.