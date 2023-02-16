Road Dogg Says Fans Are Getting To See Who This Top WWE Star Really Is

In recent months, fans have been eager to see the true side of a key WWE star, says WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events, Brian "Road Dogg" James. For years, Brock Lesnar had been viewed as a no-nonsense monster, but ever since becoming "Cowboy Brock," he's been showing a more wholesome side of his character. While Lesnar often had Paul Heyman speak for him throughout his career, recently Lesnar has been showing off his own mic skills and appears to be more comfortable speaking to crowds. "Road Dogg" has seen Lesnar's character evolve over the years behind the scenes. During an episode of his "Oh...You Didn't Know" podcast, James said that Lesnar's lightheartedness on WWE programming is genuine.

"It is him, man," James said. "He's a lighthearted dude that's got a good heart, and he's – you know, people just – he's rough around the edges, man. That's him, like it or lump it. If you don't like it, he can make you lump it. So, it's okay. Just dig in. You're getting to see a little bit of who he is now. So, it comes out naturally to him. It's fun, man. I love babyface Brock."

James said he's "surprisingly excited" for Lesnar's upcoming showdown with Bobby Lashley at the Elimination Chamber premium live event on Saturday. "Road Dogg" also shared that he often stays out of the WWE creative loop these days, and that's especially true for the Lesnar versus Lashley feud. He believes it will be their best match yet.

