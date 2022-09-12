Backstage News On Road Dogg's Return To Behind-The-Scenes WWE Role

It seems like it was only yesterday when the Road Dogg was out there begging anyone for a job in wrestling, even places that he seemed to loathe watching like AEW. Much has changed since, with Road Dogg instead returning to the place where he was last employed, WWE, in order to take on the role of Vice President of Live Events. It's a role similar to the one Jeff Jarrett had with WWE before he left the promotion in August, and according to a new report, Road Dogg may have passed Jarrett walking out the door.

According to PWInsider, Road Dogg officially began his duties as V.P. of Live Events a few weeks ago, shortly after Jarrett's departure and Road Dogg's return were confirmed. While not giving an official date for his return, PWInsider noted the belief was Road Dogg's first day back with WWE occurred during the last full week of August, which would place his return between August 22 and August 26.