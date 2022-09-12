Backstage News On Road Dogg's Return To Behind-The-Scenes WWE Role
It seems like it was only yesterday when the Road Dogg was out there begging anyone for a job in wrestling, even places that he seemed to loathe watching like AEW. Much has changed since, with Road Dogg instead returning to the place where he was last employed, WWE, in order to take on the role of Vice President of Live Events. It's a role similar to the one Jeff Jarrett had with WWE before he left the promotion in August, and according to a new report, Road Dogg may have passed Jarrett walking out the door.
According to PWInsider, Road Dogg officially began his duties as V.P. of Live Events a few weeks ago, shortly after Jarrett's departure and Road Dogg's return were confirmed. While not giving an official date for his return, PWInsider noted the belief was Road Dogg's first day back with WWE occurred during the last full week of August, which would place his return between August 22 and August 26.
Triple H's Top NXT Lieutenants
Best known for his run with WWE from 1994 to 2001, when he became famous for being a member of D-Generation X and one-half of the New Age Outlaws, Road Dogg returned to WWE in 2011, working as a producer and occasional talent before taking on a producer's role full-time in 2014. He worked as a producer and writer for the WWE main roster, most notably "SmackDown" and "NXT" over the years before being released in January.
Road Dogg isn't the only person to return to a backstage role with WWE that was closely associated with new WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H. Former creative producer Ryan Katz recently confirmed he returned to WWE, and PWInsider reported Monday that Katz was expected to resume his past duties as early as this week. The site further noted that others who worked with Triple H during his time in charge of "NXT" were expected to draw interest in a possible return.