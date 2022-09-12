Backstage WWE News On Ryan Katz And Other Former NXT Creative Team Members

As So-Cal post-hardcore band I Am Ghost once put it, they always come back. That appears to especially be the case in WWE right now, with Vince McMahon's retirement opening the doors up for many former talents, both onscreen and off, to return to the fold under the management of Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, and Paul "Triple H" Levesque. This includes one name who has been rumored to be returning for the past few weeks.

According to PWInsider, word around "WWE NXT" is that Ryan Katz will soon be returning to the promotion, possibly as soon as this week. A former wrestler best known for appearing on MTV's Wrestling Society X, Katz began working in WWE back in 2015 as a creative producer for the NXT brand. He was released from WWE earlier this year, but the wrestler-turned-producer recently confirmed that he would soon be returning to the promotion after Levesque assumed power again following McMahon's retirement.

Katz doesn't appear to be the only one likely to get his job back, either. PWInsider further noted that there is talk that more members of Levesque's crew who helped put together the "black and gold" era of "NXT" could be eyed for a potential return. No other names were mentioned, nor was it revealed whether these returning names would resume working in "NXT" or would be part of Levesque's team on the main roster.

In addition to Katz, WWE recently brought back "Road Dogg" Brian James, Levesque's former D-X cohort. James had spent the last several years working in WWE creative before also being released in January. He and Katz would go on to start a podcast together between their WWE stints.