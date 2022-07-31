Ever since his release from WWE earlier this year, the Road Dogg’s relationship with AEW, who he competed against for years as a writer/producer for the NXT brand, has been complicated. At times he has been incredibly critical of the AEW product. At other times, he has made it known he’d like to work for the promotion, with former tag team partner and AEW star Billy Gunn even attempting to help him gain employment.

So it shouldn’t come as any surprise that Road Dogg was similarly conflicted yet again when talking about his potential to go to AEW during an appearance on “Busted Open Radio” Thursday morning.

“I’m not retired; I’m unemployed,” Road Dogg said. “That’s what I keep saying. I see things on Tony Khan’s TV show that appall me — I could help with that. I have been begging him for a job on every platform I can, and I want to know why he won’t hire me. That’s the next big news break.”

Road Dogg also isn’t dismissing the idea of returning to WWE, though he’d prefer the NXT brand due to some of his experiences working as a writer/producer on the main roster.

“For a while there, it was hands off, and I could write the SmackDown I wanted to write, with help, of course,” Dogg said. “Then, it got back to the old corporate ways. I would love to go back to NXT. I don’t think I want to go to the main roster. I would love to go somewhere where I have something to offer. What I have to offer is making the television show sweet. I got a couple of ideas about wrestling. I feel like WWE has that. They have everything I have to offer.

“I don’t know if they’d hire me back. Of course, I’d love to go back to NXT. It’s really cool down there. Shawn Michaels and a couple of writers I worked with on SmackDown, I got a great rapport with those guys. I don’t know if I’m ready to do the ol’ windsor knot and fit back into the suits I bought.”

