Eric Bischoff Explains Why AEW Dynamite Felt Longer Than WWE Raw This Week

Former WCW Senior Vice President Eric Bischoff continues to be critical of AEW, with him now stating that a recent episode of "AEW Dynamite" was tough to watch. Bischoff hasn't been shy about pointing out what he views as negatives about AEW programming and how business is conducted in the company, and in this case, feels that one element of AEW is far behind WWE.

On an episode of his "Strictly Business" podcast, Bischoff revealed what the big issues are that AEW officials would be wise to address.

"I think the bigger issue with AEW is definitely its formatting, but its lack of story structure," Bischoff said. "Based on what I saw this morning — 'cause I watched it, I DVR'd it — it's just random. There's no continuity on the show."

Bischoff used the singles match between AEW World Champion MJF and Konosuke Takeshita on the February 8 episode of "AEW Dynamite" as an example. He said the match had nothing to do with the MJF-Bryan Danielson story and felt Takeshita was too new as a character to be used in that spot effectively. He admitted maybe there was more to it, but when co-host Jon Alba explained why Takeshita was involved, Bischoff said what the AEW audience would expect from a story doesn't match his expectations.

He feels "WWE Raw" was far easier to watch than "Dynamite." "I've got news for you," Bischoff said. "I watched three hours of Monday Night Raw that flew by, and I watched two hours of AEW that I had to force myself to watch." He claimed it was "painful" to watch, and most of the wrestling on "Dynamite" was marginal.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Strictly Business" podcast, with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.