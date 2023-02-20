Lady Frost Explains Why She Doesn't Have A Dream Match

Former Impact Wrestling star Lady Frost recently spoke with Steve Fall of "SEScoops" about her career and future plans. During the interview, Frost explained why she doesn't have a dream match.

"So, this question I always kind of evade because I don't think one match really makes a statement," said Frost. "I think a good story makes a great match and I think building that with someone, sometimes you never know who you are going to have chemistry with. We even talk about the best wrestlers right now. Okay Jade's [Cargill] at the top of AEW, and Bianca [Belair] is at the top of WWE, but that doesn't mean that I might have a great story with them because we're both great wrestlers.

"You can't just build that out of nowhere. You put two people in the ring and you're like, 'all right now fight,' sometimes it's freaking amazing, other times ... I want to get invested. I want to get into the nitty-gritty with someone. I want to get in the nitty-gritty in the ring."

The 37-year-old also mentioned that she doesn't have a "dream match, but more of a dream scenario." It's interesting to note that Frost made her professional wrestling debut on the March 26, 2018, episode of "Raw," where she lost in quick time to Asuka.

Frost is currently a free agent and has since been wrestling in promotions like CMLL and Wrestle Pro. She was with Impact Wrestling from 2021 to 2022, and left the company due to being unhappy with her position in the company.

