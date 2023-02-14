Lady Frost Opens Up About Her Departure From Impact Wrestling

Following, and even before, her exit from Impact Wrestling, Lady Frost's top priority in life was simply to maintain her happiness, so she took matters into her own hands. Though she appeared hesitant to delve into the exact circumstances surrounding her request to leave Impact, Frost admitted she wasn't in the best head space during the time.

"I'm never satisfied fully with a lot of things because I feel like I can always be better. I could do better, I can be in better, better situations." she told "Ten Count."

"Definitely at the end of that whole situation [with Impact], I was not happy, and I think I was very open about that," she continued. "I struggle with feeling a certain type of worth that you're putting out what you can give. I know that I have a lot to offer, and if I can't give that, I always feel like I'm not doing enough, right? I'm not giving enough, I'm not showcasing enough, I'm not a good enough wrestler, person, wife, all of those things, and I wanted more for myself. That's it. I wanted more out of every aspect."

Frost reiterated that "there's a lot of things that go into one's happiness," but for right now, she's fulfilling herself with international travel and new ventures inside the wrestling ring. In October, Frost made her CMLL debut and racked up numerous appearances for the Mexican promotion in the months following. Most recently, Frost defended her Wrestle Pro Women's Championship against Renee Michelle at the promotion's Violencetine's Day event on February 11.