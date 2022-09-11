More Details On Lady Frost And Impact Wrestling

Lady Frost and Impact Wrestling are not currently on the best terms. Impact denied Frost's request for a release, which has led to Frost not appearing in the promotion, and not being paid per the stipulations of her deal.

Fightful Select recently confirmed that Frost was recently asked by Impact to put over Masha Slamovich, with reports saying that Frost and Impact ceased communications shortly after that, confirming a recent PWInsider report that said similar.

Slamovich has been on a serious winning streak in Impact Wrestling, having not lost in the promotion since September of 2021, most recently defeating Deonna Purrazzo on an episode of Impact Wrestling, the wrestler that dealt Slamovich her September 2021 defeat. Before heading to Impact Wrestling, Slamovich wrestled on two occasions for All Elite Wrestling, losing to Penelope Ford and Hikaru Shida on episodes of "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark: Elevation."

Frost has still not been released from her contract, despite Frost requesting it in June, and she even went as far as pleading her case to Leonard Asper, the CEO of Impact's parent company Anthem. Frost was last booked for an Impact event in April, during the promotions tapings in Dallas, TX, despite needing an undisclosed medical procedure. Frost reportedly lost money on the tapings, as Impact made her pay out of pocket for hotel and travel expenses. Frost initially signed with Impact Wrestling in October 2021, answering an open challenge from Deonna Purrazzo. Impact wrestling has yet to comment on the situation publicly.