Ric Flair Names His Picks For The Next WWE Hall Of Famers

Since returning in 2004, the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony has become a featured attraction of WrestleMania weekend. As WrestleMania Goes Hollywood, there's been speculation that Batista will be the headline attraction, a decision two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair feels is long overdue.

"I think it's great. As soon as they get Dave in, then we can get Evolution in," he said on his "To Be The Man" podcast.

Though Batista was announced as part of the 2020 class, the induction ceremony was postponed due to the global pandemic. When WWE held the ceremony for the 2020 and 2021 classes inside the Thunderome, Batista disclosed that he asked WWE management to be inducted at a later date so he could properly thank his peers and fans for his career in person rather than virtually.

Other colleagues Flair believes are overdue for induction are The Midnight Express — Dennis Condrey, Bobby Eaton, Stan Lane — and Jim Cornette, especially since their rivals, The Rock 'n' Roll Express, were inducted in 2017. "God they were a great team, I mean really good," said Flair of The Midnight Express. "Jim you know would cut a great promo, it would be awesome. I'd love it."

When discussing the possibility of the Hall of Fame on his "Drive-Thru" podcast, Cornette disclosed he hasn't been contacted by anyone at WWE, and if he ever is, the timing is unfortunate because the "heart and soul" of the team, Eaton, is no longer with us. Additionally, Condrey has an artificial voice box, and though Lane could give a nice speech, he would be the one least impressed with the ceremony and ticked off that he'd have to leave his home.



