Ric Flair Comments On The Death Of Jerry Jarrett

Legendary wrestling promoter Jerry Jarrett passed away this week at the age of 80. There has been a flood of support for the Jarrett family, and one man who's become very familiar with the Jarretts over the years, Ric Flair, discussed the legacy he left behind as a promoter and booker on his "To Be The Man" podcast.

"You know, I never worked for Jerry. Isn't that funny?" Flair said. "I was around him a lot but I don't think I directly ever worked for him."

Flair did work for Jerry Lawler, who was a promoting partner of Jarrett's, which means "The Nature Boy" must have worked for him at some point. "I guess I never worked with him is what I'm trying to say," he clarified. "Lawler became a household name and he never left his backyard. Jerry Jarrett did not because he didn't travel and wrestle. He was famous for being a great promoter and everything, and obviously the father of a great wrestler in Jeff."

Jeff Jarrett, the son of Jerry Jarrett, faced Flair in "The Nature Boy's" final match last August where Flair and his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo defeated "Double J" and Jay Lethal. With all the punishment he's put his body through over the years, reaching the late Jarrett's age would feel like a blessing. "If I make it to 80 I'll be happy as hell," he continued.

Jeff and Jerry Jarrett had a tumultuous relationship and fell out with each other in 2005, but they ultimately reconciled their differences in 2015. Flair knows how much that meant to Jeff. "He sent me a text last night. He was so happy he got to wrestle in front of his dad, right there in his hometown."

