AR Fox Says He's Proud Of This WWE Star

AR Fox said his mind is still blown by the fact his former trainee Austin Theory is doing so well in WWE. The AEW star opened up about having a hand in training Theory, the current WWE United States Champion, on the latest episode of the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast with announcer Tony Schiavone and referee Aubrey Edwards.

"It's insane," Fox said of witnessing Theory's success. "We talk all the time and it's just mind-blowing. He's happy to be there. It's crazy. It's just crazy. He got me front-row tickets to his 'Mania match against Pat McAfee and he ended up getting Stunned by Stone Cold, so I could just describe it like that."

Fox told a story about taking a photo outside of an arena years before the WWE star went on to become a main-event talent for the company.

"And like five years later, he was one of the big billboards on that same arena," Fox said. "I'm just too proud, it's just crazy. We still talk a lot and it's always exciting when we talk, he's always telling me, 'I think I'm going to be doing this' and all this stuff. And I'm kind of amazed, too. I knew he would do good but he is doing really good -– main events, long main events, too, where he's in control of top guys, beating them up, and I'm just like, 'Yo, that's pretty crazy if you think about it.' And he's closing segments a lot, like, it's crazy."

Fox worked with Theory at Evolve when the two wrestlers were still on the independent scene. The US Champion went on to sign with WWE after receiving a tryout in 2018, while Fox signed with AEW late last year.