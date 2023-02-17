Backstage Update On WWE's Plans For Trish Stratus

After Lita helped Becky Lynch beat Bayley in steel cage match on the February 6 "WWE Raw," many fans were hopeful that WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus would also be returning to help even the odds against Damage CTRL. For those wondering if it will happen — or was ever planned — there seems to be an update.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Stratus was "at one point scheduled" for the February 13 "Raw" in Brooklyn, but it was said to be cancelled in wake of Dakota Kai's legitimate injury. A potential six-woman tag team match pitting Lynch, Lita, and Stratus against Damage CTRL wasn't scheduled for Elimination Chamber, but the angle isn't "dead" as of this writing. Regarding IYO SKY and Kai's plans for WrestleMania 39, Meltzer says they are still slated to defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. It's unknown if Damage CTRL would work two matches at "The Show of Shows," but the Stratus storyline is "expected to be revisited at some point."

Stratus hasn't stepped in the ring since SummerSlam 2019 when she lost to Charlotte Flair in her hometown of Toronto. The bout was viewed as Stratus' "retirement" match, but the wrestling industry has always been a "never say never" landscape. Lita competed in two matches last year when she entered the 30-woman Royal Rumble match and then challenged Becky Lynch for the "Raw" Women's Championship at Elimination Chamber.

It also remains to be seen what WrestleMania 39 will have in store for Lynch and Bayley. Lynch has been in championship matches for her last three WrestleMania matches, while Bayley has missed the last two WrestleManias and is hopeful to be on this year's card.