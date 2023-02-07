WWE Hall Of Famer Aids Becky Lynch In Surprise Return To Raw

Last night on "WWE Raw," in the much anticipated Steel Cage rematch between Becky Lynch and Bayley, the former played a special card for herself to counter Damage CTRL's numbers advantage. With both IYO SKY and Dakota Kai getting involved in the bout as expected, WWE Hall of Famer Lita emerged on the scene, bringing backup for "The Man" and clearing the path for her victory.

It's been a year since we last saw Lita on WWE programming. The former four-time Women's Champion entered the 2022 women's Royal Rumble and then went on to become a challenger to — of all people — Becky Lynch with the "Raw" Women's Championship then hanging in the balance. She would wrestle Lynch at last year's Elimination Chamber, losing in her opportunity to once again carry championship gold in WWE.

While Lynch and Bayley's history stretches back to their days together in "NXT," they have been in a heated feud since SummerSlam when Bayley resurfaced with her new group of friends, only to sideline Lynch for months due to a backstage assault by the Damage CTRL trio (Lynch suffered a separated shoulder in her match with Bianca Belair at SummerSlam). Since Lynch's recovery, she and Bayley have been going at one another with a vengeance. Initially, their cage match was supposed to take place at "Raw XXX." However, the match was cut for time that night, with another Damage CTRL attack taking place, delaying the bout until now.

As for Lita, it is WrestleMania season, and her new pattern seems to suggest she likes showing up around the Elimination Chamber. Did she just appear for a one-off last night? Or is there more involvement planned for her in the coming months?