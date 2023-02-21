Gangrel Names WWE Star He'd Like To Wrestle One More Time Before Retiring

Though the timeframe for his eventual retirement remains uncertain, Gangrel is confident about who he'd like to finish his career against. During a "K&S WrestleFest" virtual signing, the 54-year-old admitted he thinks about wrapping up his 30+ year career "all the time," but hasn't narrowed down a specific year or date to cap it off. In a perfect world, Gangrel revealed he has an opponent in mind for his eventual retirement match. "To be honest, I would like that one-on-one match with Edge," he said.

Edge, of course, played an integral role in catapulting Gangrel's career to new heights, when the two, alongside Christian, formed one of WWE's most memorable factions — The Brood. The vampiric trio taunted their foes with blood baths and climbed their way up the tag team division throughout 1998, before splitting off the following year. Their legacy would carry forward years later, as Edge reintroduced some Brood elements during his latest WWE run.

"I started there with him, I'd like to finish it with him, the Gangrel character. The vampire character started in Puerto Rico, but Gangrel [in] WWE, what everybody knows me as, I think I would like to do one more match with Edge. That would be cool," Gangrel said. As much as he'd like to rekindle his rivalry, and friendship, with "The Rated-R Superstar," Gangrel doesn't believe it will ever happen. While Gangrel contemplates his next moves in wrestling, he continues to serve as the head trainer for Coastal Championship Wrestling in Florida, which Gangrel says runs about 150 shows a year.